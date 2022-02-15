Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Beijing to Troy, RPI’s Lilli Friis-Hansen is back from the Olympics. The senior forward played in four games for her native Denmark in the country’s first time qualifying for the games.

They went 1-3 and were knocked out in the preliminary round, but Friis-Hansen recorded an assist and was plus-2 as part of the third line.

“It was an awesome experience and I think just for all of us, it was taking everything in,” Friis-Hansen said. “We just went out there to play with our hearts and play with a lot of passion, it was a lot of fun and we’re definitely hungry to get back there.”

Friis-Hansen is RPI’s first female Olympian.