RPI women’s hockey takes back Mayor’s Cup

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Junior Amanda Rampado made 28 saves to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women’s hockey team to a 2-0 victory over Union College, in the fourth annual Mayor’s Cup on Saturday morning at MVP Arena. With the win, the Engineers improve to 9-16-0, while the Dutchwomen drop to 4-22-1.

RPI used two late third period goals to earn their third cup victory in four tries. Junior Marah Wagner (Langley, BC / Robert Morris) got the Engineers on the board at 15:38, sticking home her own rebound at the right side of the Union net for her team-leading 10th of the season. The lone helper went to Lauren Severson (Rockford, IL / Madison Capitals).

Just over two minutes later, sophomore Asiah Taylor-Walters (Toronto, ON / KW Rangers) doubled the lead, when she jumped on a loose puck on the low slot and chipped in her first collegiate tally. The goal, which came at 17:50 of the third, drew an assist from junior Julia Blitz (Potomac, MD / Washington Pride).

An RPI penalty in the final two minutes gave Union a 6-on-4 advantage when they pulled freshman goaltender Sophie Matsoukas (Ottowa, ON), but the Engineers were able close out the win and the shutout, thanks to eight stops in the final frame from Rampado (Stoney Creek, ON / Stoney Creek Sabres).

The Engineers had a number of chances to break onto the board in the first two frames, including a shot by Wagner from the right circle that was stopped by Matsoukas with two minutes left in the first.

Midway through the second, Union senior captain Grace Heiting (Woodbury, MN) was stopped by Rampado on a partial breakway, as she stuck out her right pad to deny the opportunity.

Rampado (8-16-0) made six saves in the first period, 14 in the second and eight in third to earn her third shutout of the season and second against Union. She had 14 stops on the penalty kill as the Dutchwomen went 0 for 6 on the power play. RPI was 0 for 5 on its power play chances.

The Engineers are back in action on Tuesday, when they host Princeton at the Houston Field House (4pm). Union welcomes Brown and Yale to Messa Rink on Friday and Saturday.