Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sophomore Nina Steigauf scored goals to lead the ninth-ranked Quinnipiac University women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Tuesday evening at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Bobcats improve to 22-7-3 (14-6-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Engineers drop to 9-21-0 (5-15-0 ECAC Hockey).

After a scoreless first period in which Quinnipiac held an 8-5 edge in shots, Steigauf opened the scoring at 8:43 of the second. Picking up a loose puck in the left circle, she deked her way past RPI sophomore netminder Emily Venne (Greely, ON / Northwood School) for the unassisted tally.

Less than two minutes later, graduate student Renee Saltness took advantage of a fortuitous bounce in the slot and ripped home her second goal of the season. A point shot by senior Zoe Boyd (Mississauga, ON / Canada U18) caromed off an RPI skate and right onto the tape of Saltness, who was standing in the middle of the slot. Her shot beat Venne five-hole for a 2-0 lead at 10:02.

Junior Sadie Peart (Grand Rapids, MN / Grand Rapids High School) added an insurance tally at 3:33 of the third on a rebound at the left side of the RPI net. Classmate Alexa Hoskin (Belleville, ON / Kingston Jr.) sent a shot in from the right wall that tipped on goal by graduate student Taylor House (Joliet, IL / Chicago Fury U19). Venne made the save, but the puck fell to Peart, who flipped in her 11th of the year.

Quinnipiac capped the scoring at 4:22 of the third on Steigauf’s second of the game and team-leading 14th of the year. Skating into the RPI zone on a 3-on-1 rush, Steigauf ripped a shot off the left post and it caromed back for a second try that she stuck into the open net. Boyd collected the lone helper on the goal.

Graduate student goaltender Corinne Schroeder (Elm Creek, MB / Boston University) made 18 saves to record her fourth shutout of the year. Venne turned away 23 at the other end of the ice, in just her second collegiate appearance.

For the Engineers, junior Maddy Peterson (Princeton, MN / Princeton High School) and sophomore Taylor Larsen (Bolton, ON / Mississauga Jr. Chiefs) each registered a team-high three shots on goal, while Senior Lilli Friis-Hansen (Lyngby, Denmark / Gentofte) and junior Teeghan Dalby (Burlington, ON / Stoney Creek Sabres) each had three blocks at the defensive end.

RPI returns to the ice this weekend for its final two games of the regular season. The Engineers host Dartmouth on Friday (6pm) and No. 7 Harvard on Saturday (3pm) for Senior Day. Quinnipiac hosts Yale and Brown next weekend.