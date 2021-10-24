RPI victorious at Vermont, 2-1

Burlington, V.T. (NEWS10) — Graduate student Linden Marshall made 28 saves to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory over the University of Vermont, in non-league play at Gutterson Fieldhouse, on Saturday night. With the win, the Engineers improve to 2-2-1 overall, while the Catamounts drop to 0-4-0.

Marshall (2-1-1) came 28.9 seconds away from his second career shutout, as Vermont netted an extra-attacker goal to pull within a goal late. Marshall made 14 stops in the first, five in the second and nine in the third help preserve the victory.

Senior defenseman Jake Johnson gave the Engineers a 1-0 lead at 13:02 of the first period, driving the net and sticking home his own rebound for his first goal of the year. Classmate Jakub Lacka and junior Rory Herrman picked up the assists on the game’s opening tally.

RPI then made it 2-0 at 8:37 of the second, when senior captain Ture Linden (xxx) walked in from the left circle and fired a shot over the right shoulder of Vermont goaltender Tyler Harmon for his second goal of the year. The play was started by junior Mason Klee , who shot the puck in from the right point.

The Catamounts lifted Harmon for an extra skater with two minutes left in regulation and finally broke through at 19:32. Jacques Bouquot received a centering feed from Will Zaperick for the one-time finish on the doorstep, with the secondary assist going to Robbie Stucker.

Harmon (0-2-0) finished with 26 stops, including 14 in the second period alone. Vermont was 0 for 4 on the power play, while the Engineers wound up 0 for 2.

The Engineers are back in action next weekend, when they play a home-and-home series with area-rival Union College, beginning in Schenectady on Friday night (7pm) and concluding at the Houston Field House on Saturday for Blackout! (7pm). Vermont hosts Boston College for two next weekend.