TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seniors Ture Linden and Ottoville Leppanen combined for six points to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a come-from-behind, 6-3, victory over Dartmouth College on Friday night at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Engineers improve to 15-19-3 overall (10-11-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Big Green drop to 6-19-3 (5-14-2 ECAC Hockey).

Trailing 3-1 in the second period, Linden (Great Falls, VA / Lone Star Brahmas) brought the hosts back to within 3-2 on a shot from the bottom of the right circle that deflected into the net off of a Dartmouth defenseman. Classmates Jakub Lacka (Bratislava, Slovakia / Central Illinois Flying Aces) and Leppanen (Espoo, Finland / Espoo U20) picked up the assists on the play.

A power play goal from graduate student Justin Addamo (Aurieres, France / Robert Morris) tied the game at 3-3 before the midway point of the third. Junior Ryan Mahshie (Stoney Creek, ON / Brooks Bandits) sent the puck across the offensive zone to classmate Zach Dubinsky (Highland Park, IL / Omaha Lancers) in the left circle. His shot was stopped by Dartmouth sophomore netminder Clay Stevenson (Coquitlam, BC / Coquitlam Express), but the rebound fell to Addamo, who one-handed home his ninth goal of the season.

Linden then gave the Engineers the lead for good at 11:12 of the final frame, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play at the right side of the slot. Junior TJ Walsh (Shrewsbury, MA / Northeastern University) found Lacka below the goal line in the left corner. He zipped a cross-crease pass to Linden, who buried his second goal of the game and team-leading 16th of the year.

Leppanen and Addamo each tacked on empty-net goals in the final three minutes of the game to cap the scoring.

A point shot from Dartmouth junior blueliner Jack Cameron (Halifax, NS / Coquitlam Express) opened the scoring at 4:27 of the first.

Sophomore Jake Gagnon (Pointe-Claire, PQ / Wellington Dukes) pulled the Engineers even with his first collegiate tally less than two minutes later. He tipped home a point shot from graduate student Shane Sellar (Carlisle, PA / Dartmouth College), knotting the score at 1-1.

Big Green freshman Steven Townley (Woodstock, VT / Wenatchee Wild) netted his third goal of the season on the rush to give the visitors the lead back at 2-1, 8:44 into the contest.

Junior Mark Gallant (Concord, MA / Langley Chiefs) then pushed the Dartmouth advantage its largest of the game at 3-1 early in the second.

RPI graduate student goaltender Linden Marshall (Victoria, BC / Trail Smoke Eaters) stopped all five shots he faced in relief to pick up the win between the pipes, while Stevenson turned away 32 of the 36 shots he faced.

The Engineers, who secured home ice in the first round of the ECAC Hockey Tournament, close out the regular season against Harvard tomorrow night (6pm). Dartmouth travel to Schenectady to face Union tomorrow (7pm).