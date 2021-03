Rensselaer, N.Y. (NEWS10) — RPI is opening up the possibility of a return to play for athletics.

They’ve given spring sports the green light to begin practice in small groups starting Monday, with fall and winter sports to follow shortly after. They have still not indicated if they will allow spring sports to compete in Liberty League play, which begins March 26th.

Whether they begin league play will be dependent on COVID-19 testing numbers.