RPI spring sports starting competition Friday

Rensselaer, N.Y. (NEWS10) — RPI is the last of the capital region colleges to get the green light for competition. But you know what they say — better late than never.

“We’ve just been waiting for the yes for so long.”

The Engineers got that yes from the administration on Wednesday.

“Yesterday within like five minutes, the field was flooded with guys,” RPI baseball head coach Keith Glasser said. “Even in snow, sleet, hail, everyone was fired up to get back out on the field.”

The baseball team is one of six RPI spring programs that can move forward playing games, but they’ll do so without their junior classes, who are learning remotely this semester in an effort to de-densify the campus.

“As much as we would love to have them here, we can use that to ‘we’ve got to play for them,” Glasser said.

A depleted roster will keep the women’s lacrosse team from competing, while baseball gets set to play 14 games in 17 days.

“Personally, I try to play as much baseball as possible, the more the better,” senior outfielder Jake Defayette said.

The gauntlet begins against the University of Rochester, one of the top teams in the league.

“No one’s going to feel bad for us,” Glasser said.

The Engineers have been able to practice, but as of Friday at one o’clock… play ball.

“Just so grateful that we finally get that yes to play,” Defayette said. “I’m just so looking forward to tomorrow.”

“We’ll be fired up,” Glasser said. “Home whites. Here we go.”