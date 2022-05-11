TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The RPI men’s lacrosse team is making their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2016. None of the current Engineers have playoff experience outside of the Liberty League. For the seniors, it goes even deeper than that.

This year’s class of seniors had their sophomore seasons cut short due to the pandemic and weren’t able to play during RPI’s four games last season. Now, they finally get their chance to make a run starting with Wesleyan on Saturday.

The senior Engineers are grateful for every minute. “It’s a dream come true,” said senior defenseman Garrett Volley. “Everyone in my class has just been wanting to play lacrosse for our whole career and unfortunately with COVID and the pandemic we’ve had our careers wiped short a lot. To be able to come together this season, a lot of things are clicking, the chemistry is there, and this is the perfect year to make a run.”

For the Engineers, it isn’t just about what’s in front of them. They also value what they’ll leave behind. “One of our big standards is legacy and that’s what it’s all about,” said senior midfielder Trey Froehlich. “Just leaving a legacy that people can follow in our footsteps and keep this thing going for years on end, especially after missing a couple of years and not getting to play as much lacrosse as we wanted, it’s a dream come true that’s for sure.”

Faceoff with Wesleyan on Saturday set for 3:00 PM at Christopher Newport university in Virginia.