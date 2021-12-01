RPI running back Dylan Burnett peaking at the right time

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What’s the best way to beat a team averaging 57 points per game? That’s what RPI’s up against in the NCAA Quarterfinals this weekend against North Central College.

The answer, apart from playing great defense, is to keep North Central’s offense off the field. The best way to do that is run the ball effectively, and keep the clock moving. The Engineers have several backs that can bear the load, but one is peaking in the playoffs.

Dylan Burnett has combined for 279 yards and a touchdown in two tournament games. He’s played his best football in the biggest games. “What makes it different is when I know that, when I know I’m doing it for something bigger than me, it kind of gives me the confidence to lock in,” Burnett said. “I’m able to take a deep breath and just know that next play, hit it, do what you got to do and everything else can fall in place.”

Kickoff between between RPI and North Central College is set for 1:00 PM on Saturday.