RPI mounts second straight thrilling comeback win

Rensselaer, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another week, another thrilling RPI comeback.

The Engineers hosted Stevenson University Saturday afternoon and found themselves down 10-7 in the fourth quarter after a Kevin Joppy one yard touchdown.

That put Stevenson right where RPI wanted them. George Marinopoulos drove the offense down the field in the final two minutes and capped it with a touchdown throw to Delano Munoz Whatts in the final 30 seconds to take a 14-10 lead.

The defense held strong from there, forcing a game-ending interception to preserve the Engineers second straight thrilling comeback win.

The Engineers are on the road next weekend to face Worchester Polytechnic Institute.