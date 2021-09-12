RPI mounts second straight thrilling comeback win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rensselaer, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another week, another thrilling RPI comeback.

The Engineers hosted Stevenson University Saturday afternoon and found themselves down 10-7 in the fourth quarter after a Kevin Joppy one yard touchdown.

That put Stevenson right where RPI wanted them. George Marinopoulos drove the offense down the field in the final two minutes and capped it with a touchdown throw to Delano Munoz Whatts in the final 30 seconds to take a 14-10 lead.

The defense held strong from there, forcing a game-ending interception to preserve the Engineers second straight thrilling comeback win.

The Engineers are on the road next weekend to face Worchester Polytechnic Institute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19