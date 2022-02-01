RPI Men’s Hockey stymies Dartmouth, 2-0

HANOVER, N.H. (NEWS10) – Juniors Zach Dubinsky and TJ Walsh scored to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 2-0 victory over Dartmouth College, on Tuesday night at Thompson Arena. With the win, the Engineers improve to 12-15-3 overall (7-7-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Big Green drop to 3-14-3 (2-10-2 ECAC Hockey).

Freshman goaltender Jack Watson earned his third shutout on the season, stopping all 18 shots he faced. He is now one shy of the RPI freshman record of four, set by Nathan Marsters ’04 during the 2000-01 season. The blanking is also RPI’s first over Dartmouth in Hanover in 50 tries, dating back to 1976.

Dubinsky opened the scoring for the Engineers at 5:51 of the first period, crashing the net after classmate Ryan Mahshie fired a low shot towards goal. Dubinsky was the first to the puck and was able to chip it past Dartmouth netminder Clay Stevenson for his eighth goal of the season. Senior Jake Johnson collected the secondary assist on the play.

RPI continued to carry the play through the second period, opening up a 25-10 shots on goal advantage through two.

The Engineers then capitalized on their fourth power play of the game in the third period, adding an insurance tally at 13:40. Senior Ottoville Leppanen’s shot was turned away by Stevenson, but the rebound fell to Walsh at the right side of the net and he was able to lift it home for his fourth of the year. Johnson once again earned an assist for his second point of the night.

Watson (4-3-0) faced just four shots in the first, six in the second and eight in the third, but was able to keep them all out. Stevenson (2-6-2) had 33 stops at the other end of the ice.

The Engineers went 1 for 5 on the power play, while the Big Green was 0 for 5.

Rensselaer is back on the ice this weekend, when it visits Princeton and No. 2 Quinnipiac on Friday (7pm) and Saturday (7pm). Dartmouth visits Harvard on Friday (7pm) and UMass Lowell on Saturday (7:05pm).