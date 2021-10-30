RPI men’s hockey shuts out Union 3-0

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Graduate Student Linden Marshall stopped all 15 shots he faced to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Union College, on Saturday night at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Engineers improve to 4-2-1 overall (2-0-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Dutchmen drop to 1-7-1 (0-2-0 ECAC Hockey).

Marshall (Victoria, BC / Trail Smoke Eaters) turned away seven shots in each of the final two periods to earn his second career shutout, after RPI limited the visitors to just a single shot on goal in the opening 20 minutes.

Following a scoreless first, the Engineers opened the scoring in the second, when graduate student Shane Sellar (Carlisle, PA / Dartmouth College) beat Union junior netminder Connor Murphy (Hudson Falls, NY) five-hole for his second goal of the season at 11:47. Junior Jakub Lacka (Bratislava, Slovakia / Central Illinois Flying Aces) collected the lone helper on the play – his team-leading fifth of the year.

RPI doubled its advantage at 8:19 of the third on a rebound tally by junior Zach Dubinsky (Highland Park, IL / Omaha Lancers). A shot from the right point by sophomore Jack Agnew (Oakville, ON / Boston College) was stopped by Murphy, but the puck fell the ice and was swept home by Dubinsky for his second goal in as many nights.

Senior captain Ture Linden (Great Falls, VA / Lone Star Brahmas) capped the scoring at 19:12, firing home an empty-net goal from center ice, just moments after Murphy went to the bench for an extra skater. Assists on Linden’s third goal of the season went to senior Ottoville Leppanen (Espoo, Finland / Espoo Blues U20) and junior Simon Kjellberg (Nashville, TN / Dubuque Fighting Saints).

The Engineers killed off all three shorthanded opportunities, while allowing two shots. RPI was unsuccessful in its only chance on the man advantage.

Murphy (1-5-1) finished with 21 saves for the Dutchmen, including nine in the second period. Marshall (4-1-1) has a 1.00 goals against average and .957 save percentage during RPI’s current three-game winning streak.

RPI improves to 11-5-2 in Blackout! games, dating back to 2003. The Engineers retain the Capital Skates Trophy for the third consecutive season. It’s longest such streak since it was awarded in the series format (2007-08). From 1996-2001, a “Capital Skates Classic” single game determined the winner.

Rensselaer is back home next weekend, when it hosts North Country-rivals St. Lawrence and Clarkson at the Houston Field House on Friday (7pm) and Saturday (7pm), respectively. Union hosts the same two teams next weekend.