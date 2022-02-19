New Haven, Conn. (NEWS10) — Four players recorded multiple points for the Yale University men’s hockey team en route to a 5-2 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic (RPI) on Saturday night at Ingalls Rink. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 7-17-1 overall (6-12-1 ECAC Hockey), while the Engineers drop to 14-19-3 (9-11-0 ECAC Hockey).

Yale netted the game’s first two goals, starting with a Kieran O’Hearn tally at 11:51 of the opening frame. Reilly Connors sent an aerial pass towards the front of the net for O’Hearn, who was able to steer the puck past RPI freshman netminder Jack Watson .

The Bulldogs doubled their lead with just 49 seconds left in the first on a backhand shot by Kyle Johnson. Flying into the offensive zone, he made a move to his left, before lifting a shot inside the right post for the tally. Dylan Herzog picked up the secondary assist on the play.

Graduate student Shane Sellar pulled the Engineers within 2-1 at 9:36 of the second, taking a feed from junior Zach Dubinsky and slotting it home for his seventh goal of the season. Sophomore Jakob Lee also claimed a helper on the goal.

Briggs Gammill gave the hosts their two-goal lead back at 1:01 of the third, tallying on the power play from Justin Pearson and William Dineen.

Just two minutes later, Gammill buried his second goal of the period to make it 4-1 Yale. Pearson and Dineen earned the assists on the Bulldog’s fourth marker.

RPI graduate student Justin Addamo netted a power play goal at 4:39 to make it a two-goal game once again (4-2). Classmate Anthony Baxter sent a pass into the middle of the slot for Addamo, who turned and rifled home a shot. Junior Simon Kjellberg also had an assist on the play.

The Engineers nearly cut the deficit to one with 6:41 left in the game, but senior Ottoville Leppanen was denied by Yale goalie Nathan Reid on a power play chance.

The Bulldogs added an empty-netter with 1:10 to play as Cole Donhauser flipped a shot into the cage from 30 feet out.

Reid finished with 24 saves to earn the victory between the pipes. Watson had 25 at the other end of the ice, before being lifted for graduate student Linden Marshall , who made five stops.

Yale finished 2 for 4 on the power play, with RPI ending up 1 for 6.

The Engineers are back in action next weekend, when they close out the regular season at home against Dartmouth and Harvard on Friday (7pm) and Saturday (7pm), respectively. Yale visits Clarkson and St. Lawrence next weekend.