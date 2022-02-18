Providence, R.I. (NEWS10) — Junior Ryan Mahshie registered a goal and an assist to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 4-2 victory over Brown University, on Friday night at Meehan Auditorium. With the win, the Engineers improve to 14-18-3 overall (9-10-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Bears drop to 6-17-2 (6-11-2 ECAC Hockey).

After a scoreless first period, Mahshie got the visitors on the board at 4:32 of the second, netting his team-leading third power play goal of the season and sixth tally overall. Helpers on the game’s opening goal went to classmates Simon Kjellberg and Zach Dubinsky .

Graduate student Anthony Baxter then netted a late second period goal to give the Engineers 2-0 lead after two. With just 22 seconds remaining in the frame, Baxter beat Brown netminder Mathieu Caron for his second of the season, from Dubinsky and Mashie.

Justin Jallen brought the hosts to within 2-1 just 14 seconds into the third on a rebound at the left side of the net. Tristan Crozier and Luke Krys earned the helpers on the Bears first goal of the contest.

RPI pushed its lead back to two goals (3-1) at 17:37 on graduate student Shane Sellar’s sixth tally of the season. Sophomore Jakob Lee and Kjellberg were credited with the assists on the play.

The Bears answered just over a minute later, as Michael Maloney made it 3-2, from Justin Jallen and Jackson Munro.

An empty-netter from senior captain Ture Linden capped the scoring with 8.6 seconds left in regulation. Classmate Ottoville Leppanen picked up the only assist on Linden’s team-leading 14th goal of the campaign.

Freshman netminder Jack Watson (6-5-0) made 28 saves to pick up the win in goal, while Caron had 19 stops at the other end of the ice. RPI finished 1 for 5 on the power play, with the Bears going 0 for 3.

The Engineers are back in action tomorrow night, when they visit Yale University (7pm), while Brown welcomes Union College to town (7pm).