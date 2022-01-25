RPI men’s hockey blanks Harvard behind Watson’s 39 saves

CAMBRIDGE, M.A. (NEWS10) — Freshman Jack Watson stopped all 39 shots he faced to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 2-0 victory over Harvard University, on Tuesday night at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. With the win, the Engineers improve to 11-14-3 overall (6-7-0 ECAC Hockey), while the Crimson drop to 9-7-1 (7-5-1 ECAC Hockey).

Following a scoreless first period in which the hosts held a 15-4 shots on goal advantage, the Engineers were able to break through with under seven minutes gone in the second. Moments after an RPI power play had expired, sophomore John Beaton threw the puck towards the net and it deflected in off the skate of a defender. Assists on the eventual game-winning goal went to junior TJ Walsh and senior captain Ture Linden .

Harvard nearly tied the game with with 6:38 left in the middle frame, when a puck got past Watson, but graduate student Anthony Baxter was there to clear the puck off the goal line.

Moments later, Linden had a tight-angle shot from the left side gloved by Harvard netminder Mitchell Gibson.

The Crimson had five-minute major power play early in the third and were able to create a handful of scoring chances, but could not find their way past Watson.

Harvard lifted Gibson for an extra skater with a minute and a half to play in regulation and the Engineers capitalized, as senior Jakub Lacka was able to pot the empty-netter to seal the win with nine seconds remaining.

Watson made 15 saves in the first period and 12 in each of the final two to notch his second shutout of the year and second in eight days. Gibson finished with 23 stops.

After shutting out the Crimson in their previous meeting in Cambridge in 2019-20, RPI has now won back-to-back road games against Harvard for the first time since 1999 and 2000, which were coincidentally also shutouts. Watson is the first RPI netminder to record shutouts in back-to-back road starts since Joel Laing ’00 blanked Brown and Harvard on March 3 and 4, 2000.

The Engineers are back in action on Saturday, when they take on Union College in the Mayor’s Cup at MVP Arena in Albany (2pm). Harvard travels to Colgate and No. 8 Cornell this weekend.