RPI learning from experience in new overtime format

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pressure makes diamonds, and the RPI men’s hockey team faced a lot of it in its opening weekend. Both of their games against Bowling Green went to overtime, putting the Engineers to the test.

RPI played to a 2-2 tie Friday night, and fell 3-2 in Saturday’s overtime clash. Not only is it important for any team to get experience in close contests, it’s particularly important for the Engineers. This is the first year the ECAC has implemented the 3-on-3 overtime format. “Those are very important moments, the overtime games,” said head coach Dave Smith. “We practiced it, but those were our first two nights in college hockey doing 3-on-3 overtime, so we learned a lot from it. We practiced it again, and I think you’ll see us and every team continue to get better at it.”

Graduate student and forward Shane Sellar believes there’s no better way to learn the new setup, than to compete in it. “It’s a good test for us,” said Sellar. “Obviously in our league we haven’t seen 3-on-3 until this year. So I think it was a little learning experience for us but we’ll get better at it and we’re going to be good when we face it again.”

RPI will look for their first win when they host Canisius College on Friday and Saturday.