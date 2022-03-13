Cambridge, M.A. (NEWS10) – Sophomore John Beaton scored 1:21 into double-overtime to lift the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 4-3 victory over Harvard University in Game 2 of an ECAC Hockey Quarterfinal series at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. With the win, the Engineers improve to 18-22-3 and force a deciding Game tomorrow afternoon (4pm). Harvard drops to 18-10-3.

Beaton (Stittsville, ON / Youngstown Phantoms) took a cross-ice feed from graduate student Justin Addamo (Auriers, France / Robert Morris University) and lifted a shot past Havard junior netminder Mitchell Gibson (Phoenixville, PA / Central Illinois Flying Aces) to win the game for the Engineers, just over a minute into the second extra session. The tally was Beaton’s fourth of the year.

The hosts got the scoring started at 4:30 of the opening frame, as junior John Farinacci took a feed from freshman Alex Gaffney and fired a shot past RPI freshman netminder Jack Watson (Toronto, ON / for his ninth goal of the season.

Harvard doubled its lead just over five minutes later on a point shot by junior Henry Thrun (Southborough, MA / USNTDP). Seniors Casey Dornback (Edina, MN / Lincoln Stars) and Jack Donato (Scituate, MA / South Shore Kings) were credited with the assists on Thrun’s seventh of the year.

RPI got on the board at 12:59 of the first, when Addamo jumped on the rebound of a shot by classmate Shane Sellar (Carlisle, PA / Dartmouth College) and buried his 13th of the season. Beaton collected the secondary assist on the play.

After a scoreless middle stanza, senior Jakub Lacka (Bratislava, Slovakia / Central Illinois Flying Aces) tied the game at 2-2 off an assist from senior captain Ture Linden (Great Falls, VA / Lone Star Brahmas) at 7:44 of the third. Classmate Ottoville Leppanen (Espoo, Finland / Espoo Blues U20) also helped set up the tying tally.

Junior Zach Dubinsky (Highland Park, IL / Omaha Lancers) put the Engineers in front at 11:18 of the third, receiving a pass from classmate TJ Walsh (Shrewsbury, MA / Northeastern University) and ripped home his 10th of the campaign. Classmate Ryan Mahshie (Stoney Brook, ON / Brooks Bandits) earned the secondary helper on the go-ahead score.

Harvard pulled even with 2:14 to play in regulation on a goal by junior captain Nick Abruzzese (Slate Hill, NY / Chicago Steel), which was set up by a centering pass from freshman Matthew Coronato (Greenlawn, NY / Chicago Steel).

Both teams had a number of chances in the first overtime, including a two-minute and five-minute power play for the Engineers. Gibson made several key saves to keep the Engineers off the board, while Watson turned away a late Harvard chance with the glove.

Watson (9-8-0) finished with a career-high 47 saves, which are the most by an RPI netminder since Owen Savory turned away 48 on December 29, 2018 at Vermont. Gibson (15-9-1) had 34 saves at the other end of the ice. RPI was 0 for 3 on the power play, while the Crimson went 0 for 2.