TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Freshman Sean Chisolm had a hand in all three goals to lead the Dartmouth College men’s hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Game 1 of a best-of-three ECAC Hockey First Round playoff series. With the win, the Big Green improve to 7-20-3 overall, while the Engineers drop to 15-21-3.

Chisolm (Caledonia, ON / Brooks Bandits) opened the scoring just 53 seconds into the game, firing a shot through the legs of RPI freshman netminder Jack Watson (Toronto, ON / Coquitlam Express) for his ninth goal of the year. Classmate Ian Pierce (Edgewater, NJ / Dubuque Fighting Saints) sprung Chisolm in a breakaway with an outlet pass down the middle of the ice.

RPI answered just 15 seconds later, as shot from the point by graduate student Anthony Baxter (Oakville, ON / UMass Lowell) deflected off the skate of classmate Justin Addamo (Aurieres, Frace / Robert Morris) and into the net, tying the game at 1-1.

The visitors regained the lead briefly at 16:01 of the first, when junior Mark Gallant (Concord, MA / Langley Rivermen) broke into the offensive zone on the left side and rifled a shot into the top left corner of the net for his 11th of the season.

Addamo answered once again for the Engineers, this time 28 after the Big Green tally. Sophomore Lauri Sertti (Espoo, Finland / Amarillo Bulls) sent Addamo in on a partial breakaway with a feed from his own blue line. Addamo shielded off his defender, before shooting inside the right post for his second goal of the game and 12th of the year.

Dartmouth senior Jeff Losurdo (Elmhurst, IL / Jersey Hitmen) netted what turned out the be the game-winning goal at 16:55 of the second, banking a shot in off a defender from behind the net after Chisolm tried to jam the puck in on the opposite side the net. Watson attempted the cover the bouncing puck, but it caromed behind for Losurdo, who was able to take advantage for his sixth tally of the season.

RPI ramped up its pressure in the third period and eventual lifted Watson for an extra skater with just over two minutes left in regulation, but could not sneak a third puck past Big Green sophomore netmidner Clay Stevenson (Port Coquitlam, BC / Coquitlam Express).

The Big Green went 0 for 3 on the power play, while Rensselaer was 0 for 1. Stevenson (6-12-2) finished with 36 saves, while Watson (6-7-0) had 17 stops at the other end of the ice.

Game 2 is scheduled for 7pm tomorrow night, with the Engineers needing a victory to force Game 3 on Sunday (4pm, if necessary).