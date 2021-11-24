RPI Hockey continuing to adjust after missed season

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re now 13 games into the season for the RPI men’s hockey team. Even still, the Engineers are continuing to adjust after missing an entire season.

After a win and a tie against Long Island University, the Engineers are now 6-5-2. They’re 3-3 in ECAC play. But with a ton of new faces, the Engineers are still getting into the swing of things.

Head coach Dave Smith said they’re still feeling the effects of the long layover after missing last season. “The pandemic still continues to play,” said Smith. “We’ve got some guys that didn’t play last year that are still adjusting to the intensity and the pace of Division-I hockey in practice. So we have to continue to navigate that.”

The Engineers will play a home-and-home with Northeastern Friday and Saturday.