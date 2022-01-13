RPI Hockey and Basketball schedules altered

by: RPI Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) athletics programs have had to make adjustments to their schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a summary of the most recent alterations with women’s and men’s basketball and women’s and men’s hockey.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

  • Home game vs. Quinnipiac on Friday (Jan. 14) is postponed; No makeup date finalized
  • Home game vs. Princeton on Saturday (Jan. 15) is postponed; No makeup date finalized

MEN’S HOCKEY

  • Road game at Clarkson on Friday (Jan. 14) is postponed; New date is Sunday (Jan. 16) at 5pm in Potsdam
  • Road game at St. Lawrence on Saturday (Jan. 15) is postponed; New date is Monday (Jan. 17) at 3pm in Canton
  • Road game at Harvard originally scheduled for January 7 has new date of Tuesday, January 25 at 7pm in Cambridge

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

  • Home game vs. Bard on January 18 is postponed; New date is Tuesday, February 8 at 5:30pm in Troy
  • Home game vs. Skidmore on January 22 is postponed; New date is Sunday, January 23 at 1pm in Troy

MEN’S BASKETBALL

  • Home game vs. Bard on January 18 is postponed; New date is Tuesday, February 8 at 7:30pm in Troy
  • Home game vs. Skidmore on January 22 is postponed; New date is Sunday, January 23 at 3pm in Troy

Previously announced was a change to the schedule for both women’s and men’s swimming & diving, which was to compete in a tri-meet against Clarkson and Union on Saturday (Jan. 15) in Schenectady, instead of hosting Union and the Kumpf Invitational this weekend. The Golden Knights are no longer participating, so it becomes a dual meet vs. Union beginning at 2pm.

