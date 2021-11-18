RPI focused on Endicott after emotional Dutchmen Shoes victory

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The RPI football team is riding an emotional high, beating their rival Union and clinching the Liberty League on a game winning field goal, by a kicker who was on the soccer team up until the week before. It doesn’t get much better than that, but the Engineers know they’re work is far from done.

RPI hits the road to take on Endicott Saturday for the first round of the NCAA playoffs. Knowing what’s at stake makes it a whole lot easier to not get too caught up in last week’s emotional win. “We have a 24 hour rule, so whatever the outcome of the previous game is, we’ve got 24 hours to enjoy it then we put it to bed on Sunday and then we come back and focus on the next game,” said head coach Ralph Isernia. “It’s pretty easy to get refocused because you’re one of the 32 teams that’s still playing in the tournament.”

Guilderland graduate and RPI senior quarterback George Marinopoulos says while they enjoyed it, the Dutchmen Shoes victory is behind them. “We’ve turned the page from last week,” said Marinopoulos. “It was a great win for our team and our program, but we’ve been all in on Endicott for whatever it is, the last three or four days now, so we’re going to be ready to go this Saturday.”

Kickoff between the Engineers and Endicott is set for Saturday at noon.