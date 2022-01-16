RPI falls to Clarkson in return to the ice

POTSDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sophomore Alex Campbell recorded four points to lead the Clarkson University men’s hockey team to a 5-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Sunday night at Cheel Arena. With the win, the Golden Knights improve to 11-7-4 overall (6-2-2 ECAC Hockey), while the Engineers drop to 9-12-3 (4-5-0 ECAC Hockey).

The hosts opened the scoring at 12:27 of the first period, when junior Anthony Romano (Maple, ON / Sioux Falls Stampede) and Campbell (Chateauguay, PQ / Omaha Lancers) capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush. Romano started the play by sending a cross-ice feed to Campbell, who returned the puck to Romano for the easy tap-in – his eighth tally of the year.

Clarkson then netted a goal in the final minute of the opening frame to take a 2-0 lead. After RPI sophomore goaltender Brett Miller (Northville, MI / Austin Bruins) made an acrobatic save to deny Campbell on the doorstep, junior defenseman Dustyn McFaul (Waterdown, ON / Pickering Panthers) jumped on the rebound in the slot and ripped home his first goal of the year.

RPI controlled play for much of the early stages of the second period, but could not find its way onto the scoresheet.

A scramble in front of the RPI cage at 13:32 of the second turned into Clarkson’s third tally of the night, as graduate student Luke Santerno (Smithers, BC / Bentley University) was there to flip home the loose puck after Miller made an initial save.

Campbell netted a shorthanded goal at 15:59 of the middle frame, after receiving a pass from graduate student Zach Tsekos (Montreal, PQ / Sacred Heart) on a 2-on-2 rush. Tsekos drew both RPI defenders to the left side of the ice, before slotting a pass back across to the right for Campbell, who tucked home his 10th of the season and a 4-0 lead.

The Golden Knights capped the scoring at 6:13 of the third, when junior Mathieu Gosselin (Quebec City, PQ / Merrit Centennials) potted his fifth of the year from the middle of the slot, after a shot from Campbell was saved by Miller.

Clarkson sophomore netminder Ethan Haider (Maple Grove, MN / Sioux City Musketeers) turned away all 22 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season, while Miller had 35 saves, including 15 in the second period alone, in his first collegiate start.

RPI finished 0 for 2 on the power play, while the Golden Knights wound up 0 for 1.

The Engineers are back in action tomorrow afternoon, when they take on St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. Puck drop is scheduled for 3pm. Clarkson travels to Dartmouth and Harvard next weekend.