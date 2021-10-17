RPI falls in yet another overtime battle

by: Perry Laskaris

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Junior Keaton Mastrodonato scored with 44.9 seconds left in overtime to lift the Canisius College men’s hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Saturday night at the Houston Field House. With the win, the Golden Griffins improve to 2-2-0 overall, while the Engineers drop to 1-2-1.

Mastrodonato (Powell River, BC / Alberni Valley Bulldogs) slipped past one RPI skater, before beating freshman goaltender Jack Watson (Toronto, ON / Coquitlam Express) glove side for his fourth goal of the season. Assists on the game-winning tally went to senior Lee Lapid (Thornhill, ON / Toronto Patriots) and sophomore Jackson Decker (Algonquin, IL / Chippewa Steel).

RPI opened the scoring at 1:16 of the period, when junior Ryan Mahshie (Stoney Creek, BC / Brooks Bandits) netted a power play tally from the middle of the right circle. Helpers went to classmate Simon Kjellberg (Nashville, TN / Dubuque Fighting Saints) and senior captain Ture Linden (Great Falls, VA / Lone Star Brahmas).

Sophomore Randy Hernandez (Miami, FL / Brooks Bandits) brought the visitors level at 12:34 of the first, burying an unassisted breakaway. Watson got his glove on the shot, but it found its way in to make it 1-1.

The Engineers retook the lead at 15:49 of the first on senior Ottoville Leppanen’s (Espoo, Finland / Espoo Blues) second goal in as many nights. After sending a pass into the slot, the puck popped back to Leppanen at the left side of the net and he lifted over Canisius junior goaltender Jacob Barczewski (O’Fallon, MO / Tri-City Storm) for a 2-1 advantage.

RPI took it’s lead and an 18-6 shot edge into the first intermission.

Canisius scored the tying goal at 10:21 of the second, when Hernandez potted his second of the game from Max Kouznetsov (Voorhees, NJ / Johnstown Tomahawks) and Junior Simon Gravel (Boucherville, PQ / Brooks Bandits).

Neither team was able to break through in the third, sending the game into overtime – RPI’s third extra session in the first four games.

The Engineers are back in action next weekend, when they visit the University of Vermont for a single game on Saturday (7pm). Canisius travels to Clarkson on Tuesday (7pm).

