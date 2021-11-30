RPI defense fueled by hungry mentality

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The RPI defense has been outstanding this season, a huge reason they’re one of eight teams left in the Division-III playoffs. But they’ll face their toughest test yet this Saturday.

The Engineers will travel to take on the top ranked Division-III school in the country, North Central College. The Cardinals average a whopping 57 points per game. On the flipside, the RPI defense only gives up 14 points per game.

For the Engineers, their defensive success is bred from the unit’s mentality. “I think we’re just a hungry group of guys, man,” said fifth year defensive back Francis Perry. “There’s some psychos on this defense. It’s fun to be able to come out here and run around like our hair is on fire and I’m just one of the 11, but we really all come out with great intensity every day.”

Head coach Ralph Isernia says the entire team has that mindset. “They play with their hair on fire and they play every snap as hard as they possibly can,” says Isernia. “I think that’s one of the things that’s kind of a hallmark of our team, not only our defense, but we got guys that keep getting after it every single play regardless of what the situation is.”

The Engineers will take on the Cardinals Saturday at 1:00 PM.