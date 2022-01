GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder were looking for their second straight win on Friday. The Reading Royals had other plans.

The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period. They extended their lead to 3-0 after the second period, on their way to a 5-2 lead.

The Thunder will look to bounce back Saturday at home against the Lions at 7:00 PM.