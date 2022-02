VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ichabod Crane boys basketball team welcomed in Cohoes for a Colonial Council clash on Monday.

The two teams went back and forth in the first quarter, tied at 19 after one. The Tigers were able to pull away from the Riders thanks to a 47 point clinic from Royal Brown, on their way to an 84-71 win. Daniel Warner and Brett Richards led Ichabod Crane with 22 points each.