Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stillwater boys basketball team won the Class C regional final in an overtime thriller Sunday. While it might just look like a game, in the town of Stillwater, it runs a whole lot deeper than that.

Trailing by one with two seconds on the clock, sophomore Jaxon Mueller came up clutch, tipping in the game-winning bucket as the Warriors knocked off top-ranked Moriah 55-52. Mueller notched 22 points. “Goosebumps,” said Mueller. “Only thing I had on my mind was grabbing that rebound and putting it back up.”

For Mueller, making big time plays for Stillwater runs in the blood. “Listen, I played with his dad and his dad was one of the greatest players to ever play at the school,” said head coach Bruce Lilac. “He’s filling it up quick, isn’t he.”

Jaxon’s dad Jon, the head coach of UAlbany baseball, played at Stillwater from 1986-1988, winning the state title in his senior season. “My dad was a great player here,” said Jaxon. “He almost had 2,000 points. He won a state championship, he did it all. It’s my turn now.”

That 1988 team, the last state champions in boys basketball for Stillwater, also featured sophomore Bruce Lilac, now the head coach. Bruce’s son, Lukas, is also on this year’s team. “When your kids are doing what you did this many years later and they’re doing it together, your friends kids, it’s one family,” said Jon Mueller. “That’s what it is. One family, one town, one goal.”

The Warriors run’ has not just been enjoyable for the players and families. Sports, as they tend to do, have brought the community even closer together. “It’s a lot deeper in Stillwater and all of these small towns,” Jon said. “Unless you drink the water from those towns, you don’t know the deal.”

Now heading into the semifinal against Salamanca, Jaxon continues his quest to join not just his father, but his sister Marley as Stillwater state champions. “The joke going around now is my daughter won two state championships, as soon as she got her second one she said, ‘Dad, you’re second,'” said Mueller. “I remember Jaxon saying, ‘I’m going to get mine.’ and I kind of was like, eh. It was seven wins at one point. Now it’s down to two. The end goal is to be the last man standing. There’s only one team that ends with a win and I want it to be us and so does the the rest of the town of Stillwater.”

Stillwater will battle Salamanca in the Class C semifinals on Friday at 2:45 PM at Cool Insuring Arena.