Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It took 12 innings on Wednesday, but Saratoga snuck by Shaker to win game one of the best of three championship series in the Class AA tournament. They went back to Joe Bruno for game two Friday night.

Toga led 2-1 in the fifth but Shaker pieced together a huge fifth inning. Joe Trombley hit a two run single as the Bison rattled off five to take a 6-2 lead.

The Blue Streaks got one back in the bottom of the inning before rallying big time in the sixth. Michael Mack responded in a big way after getting knocked around on the mound. He looped a two run single into left as Toga tied the game at six.

Then the eighth grader came to the plate. Raul Rodriguez roped a RBI single into center to give Saratoga a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the sixth, and Alexander Teator shut it down with a strikeout to close the series.

The Blue Streaks go from seven seed to sectional champs as the eighth grader played the hero.

“It’s amazing going on from modified last year to JV this year to being called up to win the section,” Rodriguez said. “Just unbelievable. I got to thank the coaches, thank the old coaches, thank my parents, thank my teammates, all of them, just for this.”

“Amazing moment I had just being here,” Rodriguez said.