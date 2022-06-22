Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just about the entire Major League paid a visit to Joe Bruno Stadium Wednesday evening to see Kumar Rocker make his fourth start for the Tri-City ValleyCats.

The Vanderbilt product impressed yet again. Rocker put one on with a walk in the top of the first but promptly caught the next batter on the inside corner looking to walk out of the inning unscathed.

He got jammed up in the third. After an error and his first hit allowed on the evening, Rocker sandwiched an intentional walk between three strikeouts to again come away clean.

Pavin Parks gave Tri-City the game’s first lead with a solo bomb in the bottom of the inning and the Cats took game two 5-4 on a walk off single from Brad Zunica after dropping game one of the doubleheader 3-1.