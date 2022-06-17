Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kumar Rocker got his third start for the ValleyCats Thursday night at Joe Bruno Stadium, and Rocker had everything rocking in the series finale against the New Jersey Jackals.

He had back to back to back strikeouts swinging in the top of the second inning on his way to seven strikeouts, two hits and one run allowed in four innings of work.

His bats gave him plenty of support. The Cats rattled off a huge bottom third to go up 6-1 and didn’t look back in a 14-6 win. Next up for the ValleyCats is a weekend series on the road against the New York Boulders starting Friday night.