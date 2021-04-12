Rob Keefe resigns as Empire head coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. — Less than two months from the start of the Empire’s season, the team no longer has a coaching staff. Rob Keefe announced his resignation as the head coach in a Twitter post Monday morning.

He told News10 ABC that he and the front office had different visions for the franchise.

Coach Keefe led the Empire to a 22-7 record over two seasons, and won an Arena Bowl Championship in 2019. His resignation comes less than a week after assistant head coach and general manager Les Moss left the team to take a head coaching job in Iowa.

Empire co-owner Ron Tridico told News10 ABC he expects to sign a new head coach and general manager quickly, and is not concerned about getting a roster together in time. He added the season, which was supposed to kick off May 22, will be delayed a week with the opener set for May 29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Michael Barth

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire