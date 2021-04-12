Rob Keefe resigns as Empire head coach

ALBANY, N.Y. — Less than two months from the start of the Empire’s season, the team no longer has a coaching staff. Rob Keefe announced his resignation as the head coach in a Twitter post Monday morning.

This is not a goodbye Albany; it is just a see you later.



~ Coach Rob Keefe pic.twitter.com/TnvW3n1Dqc — Rob Keefe (@KEEFENSE) April 12, 2021

He told News10 ABC that he and the front office had different visions for the franchise.

Coach Keefe led the Empire to a 22-7 record over two seasons, and won an Arena Bowl Championship in 2019. His resignation comes less than a week after assistant head coach and general manager Les Moss left the team to take a head coaching job in Iowa.

Empire co-owner Ron Tridico told News10 ABC he expects to sign a new head coach and general manager quickly, and is not concerned about getting a roster together in time. He added the season, which was supposed to kick off May 22, will be delayed a week with the opener set for May 29.