Rivers Casino prepared for busy sports weekend

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NFL playoff games kick off this weekend, and Rivers Casino in Schenectady is getting ready for football fans to place their bets.

Hal Wafer, the casino’s sports book manager, said it will be a very busy weekend with three games on Saturday and three games on Sunday. He said New Yorkers love to place bets on home teams, and with the Buffalo Bills playing on Saturday, he expects to see a lot of excited fans.

Despite the uptick in traffic, Wafer is confident, with safety measures, the casino can handle it.

Because patrons cannot sit to watch the games, Wafer said anyone placing bets can expect a more bet-and-go experience.