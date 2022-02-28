Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The two seed GMSVS Storm met the three seed Adirondack Rivermen in the Section 2 semifinals Sunday night at Messa Rink, with the winner getting top seed Shenendehowa Tuesday night.

The Rivermen struck first, with Nathan DiFiore scoring on a feed from Dalton Hogan early in the first period to give Adirondack a 1-0 lead. The Storm struck right back in the second. Sean Bruno crashed the net and was in the right place at the right time with a rebound goal to even things up at two after two.

Into the third period Tyler Carruthers found himself with numbers on the break and sniped the go-ahead goal to put the Rivermen up 2-1. From there senior goaltender Andy Buser stood on his head to keep the lead. Despite getting outshot by the Storm, the Rivermen held on for the 2-1 win.

Adirondack will meet Shenendehowa in the Section 2 Hockey championship Tuesday night at Messa Rink.