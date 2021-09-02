Rivalry Renewed: CBA, La Salle to meet for the first time in five years

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rivalry between Christian Brothers Academy and La Salle runs deep in the Section II waters, but it’s been five years since the Sabre was on the line. The week zero format enabled the renewal of the rivalry between the military schools.

The Brothers were the last to win the Sabre in 2016. They’ll try to hold onto the coveted prize Friday with a new head coach in Bob Burns on a brand new turf field. “This game means everything to us,” said CBA senior center John O’Keeffe. “We know what the tradition means to both schools. We know how much it means to CBA that we’ve had the Sabre since 2010. We don’t want to be the team to lose it. We know they’re a good football team, but we’re as confident as anybody in our abilities to go out there and get the job done.”

Meanwhile, the Cadets are trying to bring the Sabre back to La Salle. Senior lineman Blessing Jackson is predicting a must-see event. “It’s gonna be a movie,” Jackson said. “Like, it’s not gonna be a show. It’s not gonna be on the little screen. It’s gonna be at Crossgates Mall, Regal Cinema. It’s gonna be a movie. Like, popcorn, everything.”

Kickoff between the Brothers and the Cadets is set for 7:00 PM.