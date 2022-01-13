Riders roll past Cobleskill-Richmondville in Colonial Council matchup

Valatie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday night in the Colonial Council featured Ichabod Crane hosting Cobleskill-Richmondville out at Valatie.

The Riders jumped out on CRCS early and didn’t look back, taking a 21-0 lead after a quarter on their way to a 49-21 win. Freshman Carolina Williams led Ichabod Crane with 24 points.

Ichabod Crane visits Schalmont Tuesday at 5 p.m. while Cobleskill-Richmondville visits Lansingburgh at 6:30 p.m.

