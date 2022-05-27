MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane, the No. 1 ranked Class B softball team in New York, capped off its perfect Section 2 season with its fourth straight championship.

The Riders topped Glens Falls 12-0 in five innings, as the mercy rule ended the game early.

“It never gets old,” said head coach Tracy Nystransky, who said with this team the challenge was living up to the hype. “There was a story on us last week, there was a story on us this week. I’m like, ‘Listen, we’ve got to come in here and do it because we’re hyped up to here, and we need to be able to produce and finish it.’ And I’m just proud of the way they came out. I said, ‘We score that first inning and we’re gonna set the tone for the day.”

Ichabod Crane returns to the Luther Forest Athletic Fields June 4 to take on the Section 7 champion in the regionals.