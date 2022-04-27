Rotterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane softball is averaging more than 22 runs a game this season. Not crazy enough for you? They’ve outscored opponents 177-5 in eight games.

On Wednesday they had their toughest test yet when they visited 7-1 Schalmont. Up 2-0 in the second inning, Abbey Milazzo hit a soft liner into the infield that scored another to make it 3-0 Riders.

Later in the second, Emma Scheitinger took advantage of the bases loaded with a grounder up the gut to score two more runs. Scheitinger made it 5-0 and the Riders weren’t done yet.

Ava Heffner got in on the action quickly after, helping the Riders put up a seven run second inning as they went on to beat the Sabres 11-0 to move to 9-0 on the season.