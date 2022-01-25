Richards’ ridiculous stat line helps Ichabod Crane rout Watervliet

Watervliet, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane visited Watervliet Tuesday night in a non-league boys basketball matchup and senior forward Brett Richards continued his dominant season for the Riders.

Richards poured in 39 points, grabbed 24 rebounds, and blocked eight shots in IC’s 86-56 rout of Watervliet. The Riders are back in action Friday when they host Lansingburgh at 6:30 p.m.

