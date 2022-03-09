SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A game after scoring his 1,000th career point, Brett Richards logged a double-double leading Ichabod Crane into the Class B regional final with a 71-58 win over Section 10 champion Canton. The Riders’ senior notched 24 points and 10 rebounds in the subregional at Saratoga High School Tuesday night.

Jack Mullins added 15 points, while Alex Schmidt and Daniel Warner both chipped in 12 points.

Ichabod Crane will play Plattsburgh in the regional final Saturday at Clinton Community College. Tip off’s at 7:15 p.m.