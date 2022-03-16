Valatie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ichabod Crane boys basketball is on the best run in school history, and the man in the middle as been the catalyst for it all.

“We’re not gonna get another guy like Brett Richards around Ichabod ever,” IC junior point guard Alex Schmidt said.

The Riders big man has been a force in the paint this season. Averaging 26 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks, Brett Richards has carried the torch for Ichabod Crane’s first run to the state semifinals in school history.

“I think it definitely instills confidence in everybody to have somebody to lean back on,” Richards said.

Richards’ reliability has been staggering. The senior is riding a streak of 18 straight double doubles heading into Saturday’s Class B semifinal against Allegany Limestone.

“It’s just nice to have a guy who you can rely on to score the ball, rebound the ball, just takes a lot of pressure off us,” Schmidt said.

“If I get a defensive rebound we can push the ball, I can run the court and get points in transition,” Richards said.

“Obviously with offensive rebounds the first thing I’m looking to do is establish good rebounding position so if I catch the ball I can just go right up with it,” Richards said.

While the Riders’ run has already made school history, that doesn’t distract from the game plan this weekend.

“Win a state championship,” Richards said.

“Win a state championship,” Schmidt said. “That’s it.”

“Winning two games and getting that sign up there to say something different on it than it has since 1963,” Ichabod Crane head coach Will Ferguson said.

The Riders will face Allegany Limestone at 2:15 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena Saturday.