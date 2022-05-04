Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After making the Metro Atlantic Conference Championships as the No. 4 seed, the Siena Men’s Lacrosse program had more to celebrate on Wednesday afternoon. Freshman Pratt Reynolds took home three postseason honors, most recognizably the MAAC Rookie of the Year to lead Siena’s list of five honorees.
Reynolds becomes the first player in program history since Bryan Neufeld in 2009 to win the league’s Rookie of the Year honor, and fourth overall winner. Reynolds also took home All-MAAC Second Team Attack honors, as well as a selection to the MAAC All-Rookie Team. Graduate student Jack Kiernan took home an All-MAAC First Team Attack selection, while Trevor Marsala (defense), Nick Pepe (short stick midfield), and Christopher Yanchoris (goalkeeper) all took home All-MAAC Second Team honors.
Reynolds, a three-time MAAC Rookie of the Week this season ranks fifth in the league in goals per game (2.21) and second in total goals (31). He is the top scoring freshman in the MAAC, and ranks sixth nationally among freshman in scoring. He surpassed teammate Jack Kiernan for the team lead in goals, but trails Kiernan in points.
A Preseason All-MAAC selection and team captain, Kiernan has lived up to the billing this season in this his second All-MAAC selection after being named to the Second Team in 2021. After a slow start to the season, Kiernan has had multi-point games in all but two games – ranking fifth in the MAAC in points per game (3.0) and eighth in goals per game (2.07). The Ridgewood, New Jersey native also ranks 10th in the MAAC in assists, and leads the Saints with five man-up goals. He became the program’s 30th member of the 100-point club, and was named MAAC Offensive Player of the Week on Apr. 18.
Appearing and starting in 12 games for the Saints, Marsala’s 18 caused turnovers this season ranks sixth all-time for the a single season in program history. He added 20 ground balls as his defense fed the rest of Siena’s back line with success late in the season during the Saints four-game winning streak.
After battling with an injury riddled 2021 season, Pepe came back strong with appearances and starts in all 14 of Siena’s games this season. He scored seven goals and assisted on one. His midfield numbers are impressive, corralling 18 ground balls and causing five turnovers. The Watervliet native receives his first postseason award of his career after receiving Preseason All-MAAC honors prior to his sophomore season.
A native of Sykesville, Maryland, Yanchoris becomes the first goaltender in program history since Tommy Cordts in 2014 to receive an All-MAAC selection. He ranks third nationally in saves per game (14.43) and fourth in save percentage (.584). He ranks second in the MAAC in both of those categories, while also ranking 18th nationally in goals against average (10.56). He made 21 saves and allowed just one goal in a big victory over Monmouth this season. For that, the Siena Team Captain was named to USILA National Team of the Week and MAAC Defensive Player of the Week for his effort.
In addition, Siena tied a program record set in 2021 with 19 total student athletes named to the MAAC All-Academic Team. They are Cole Allen, Nick Casner, Jack Cavaioli, Jack Cheney, Sam DiChristina, Ethan Eckert, Matt Edell, Jack Erb, Colin Gleason, Luke Julien, Chris Kiely, Kiernan, Tyler Menniti, Dylan Pape, Hunter Pemrick, Pepe, George Rusnak, Seth Van Schepen, and Yanchoris.
The Saints begin their quest for a MAAC Championship on Thursday, May 5 at 4 p.m. when they take on the top-seeded St. Bonaventure Bonnies from Tenney Stadium on the campus of Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.
