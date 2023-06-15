ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire are turning back the clock with the “Return of the Albany Firebirds Legends” event on Saturday at the MVP Arena from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The night will celebrate the iconic era of the Firebirds, filled with excitement, celebrations, and nostalgia.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the streets surrounding the MVP Arena will feature live music, drinks, food, and activities for kids of all ages. The event is free to attend. Tickets for the game are available online.

Former players and coaches from the team will gather to commemorate the team’s achievements and relive the iconic moments that cemented them in Albany sports history. Former players expected at the event include “Touchdown” Eddie Brown, Freddie Gayles, Greg Hopkins, Derek Stingley, Leroy Thompson, Rodney Smith, Mark “Biggs” Valvo, Darrin Kenney, Pete Porcelli, Chad Dukes, and more.

The voice of the Firebirds, Ari Wolfe, will be in attendance as well to provide his commentary and insights throughout the event. Signed Firebird T-shirts will be available for purchase as well.

“We can’t wait to reunite with our fans and feel the electric energy once again,” said “Touchdown” Eddie Brown, a former Firebirds player and event ambassador. “This event is not

just about celebrating the past, it’s about reigniting the fire within us and inspiring the next

generation of Albany athletes and sports enthusiasts.”