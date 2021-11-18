Resilient Ravena ready for adversity in championship run

RAVENA, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — Any champion will tell you the journey’s not always easy. Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk faced its fair share of hurdles along its Section 2 championship run.

“They astound me with their ability to refocus and come back,” said head coach Gary Vanderzee about the three postponed games his squad dealt with this season, including the Class B Super Bowl, which was pushed back a day due to adverse weather conditions.

The Indians beat Gloversville 33-14 to secure the class B championship, capping off a run that saw Ravena bounce back from a 42-0 setback to Glens Falls in their regular season finale to top the same team the following week in the semifinals.

Battle tested is a good way to describe the Indians as they head into the regional final against Section 7 champion Peru, and it’s the makeup of their team that creates that resilience.

“I think just how strong we are and the willingness to play the game and win,” said senior Xavier Bermudez, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback. “Our brotherhood is nothing like any other team we’ve had here in a while.”

“It’s the kind of combination you always hope for,” added Vanderzee. “You’ve got senior leadership. You’ve got younger players that are willing to be led and learn, and are learning to become leaders. It’s that perfect storm.”

The storm continues to swirl into the state tournament. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday night at CBA.