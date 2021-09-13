Rensselaer football back on the field for first time in three years

Rensselaer, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Raiders and Ravens weren’t the only teams playing Monday Night Football this week.

We had a high school game on the slate, and for the Rensselaer Rams, they don’t care what day they play.

The Rams got back on the field for the first time since 2018 Monday. Rensselaer has struggled through budget cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving them unable to field a football team for the past few falls.

But Monday night at home, they hosted Taconic Hills for their first game of the season. While the Titans took it to the Rams tonight, for Rensselaer just getting back on the field was a win.

Head coach Joel Preston believed it’s a great step in the right direction for the program, but wasn’t ready to rack one up in the W column just yet.

“Well it’s hard to feel like a victory but yes it feels good to be back out and it’s a victory for our school district to get these kids back out here,” Preston said.

“Basically it’s like a JV team,” Preston said. “We have a lot of 9th and 10th graders predominantly. Not one kid out here has played a snap of high school football.”

“We have a long road ahead and it’s going to be bumpy but the kids are motivated and they’re good kids and they’re going to keep working.”

Quick turnaround for the Rams this week, they head to Hudson Friday night for week two.