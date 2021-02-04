Remembering Bryant and Stratton Athletic Director Pat Filien

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region basketball community is in mourning today after the sudden passing of Pat Filien. The Bryant and Stratton athletic director died last night of COVID-19.

Filien was a college basketball coach for nearly 20 years, with stops as an assistant at UAlbany, Vermont, and the Air Force Academy among others.

He built the Bryant and Stratton athletic department from scratch, leading the Bobcats men’s basketball team to the postseason in its inaugural year.

He played his college ball at Saint Rose, helping the Golden Knights reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time. His former coach Brian Beaury was one of many remembering the gentle giant today.

“Patrick had a great smile,” Beaury said. “He was always happy. He infected you with that as soon as you met him. I would have to warn him not to squeeze too tight because I’d always get that bear hug.”

“I used to say he rebounded the basketball like it was meat and he hadn’t eaten in a while because he was fierce,” Beaury said.

Jamil Hood Jr., a current Bryant and Stratton basketball player, was emotional grappling with the loss all day Thursday, describing his coach as selfless.

“I just talked to him,” Hood said. “If you haven’t met him, then it’s a shame because that’s somebody that you’d really love to know.”

The outpouring of support for Filien’s family came from all over the Capital Region, including local area coaches.

“I said, I’ve seen him angry before, but I’ve never seen him have a bad day,” Niskayuna head coach Mike Grasso said.

“He was just the light of the room,” Troy head coach Rich Hurley said. “He was the party. Great smile. Everybody loved Pat. A great teacher of the game.”

Filien’s impact was even felt from the media. Sam Perkins, who covered Filien’s teams as a reporter, built a friendship with the former coach over family.

“Both my parents had passed away long before I became a dad, so I didn’t have anyone to talk to about stuff and I felt like I was flying blind a lot of the time, and Pat was such a big supporter of anything I did that was related to my son,” Perkins said.

Filien is survived by his wife Tiffani and two children, Lauren and Marcus. Lauren is a senior at Columbia High School. His son Marcus a sophomore at Cornell University. Both play basketball.

Pat also leaves behind a Bobcats team that has more to play for this season. Jamil Hood expressed how important these final games will be to the team.

“I want to do it for Pat. I want to do it for him so badly.”