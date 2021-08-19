Reigning MAAC Champions Start off on the Right Foot

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reigning Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Champion Siena Women’s Soccer picked up right where they left off from this spring. Katrina Kurtz netted a goal and an assist and Brooke Boermeester made a career-high eight saves as the Saints posted a 2-0 season-opening shutout of Binghamton at Hickey Field.



Binghamton held advantages in both shots (16-10) and corner kicks (8-3), but couldn’t solve Boermeester who recorded her third clean sheet in as many career matches.



Meanwhile Kurtz provided the offensive punch with her three-point performance. In the 22nd minute, Carrie Krohn corralled a Binghamton throw in and tapped it to Emily McNelis who centered Kurtz. The junior midfielder one-timed a 40-yard rocket which the keeper botched off the post and into the goal.



Kurtz then provided the Saints with insurance in the 72 minute. Her long free kick was deflected in the air in the box where it was headed in by Annie Bagnall , as Siena earned a solid victory over strong Bearcats squad which went 6-2 in the spring and advanced to the America East Championship Match. The home team has now captured the past seven matchups between the programs.



With the victory, the Saints improved to an impressive 38-9-3 (.790) in home non-conference action dating back to 2007.



Siena hits the road for the first time this season when they travel to Holy Cross for a 2 p.m. kickoff Sunday on ESPN+.