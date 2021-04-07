Rehfuss carving interesting path from Shaker to Syracuse

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From Shaker to Syracuse, it’s been a journey for Stephen Rehfuss.

“It was a frustrating process throughout all of high school and my freshman year at Holy Cross but I really just kept that confidence and that was instilled in my by my family and my parents and my sisters,” Syracuse senior attack Stephen Rehfuss said.

Lightly recruited out of high school, the Shaker star began at Holy Cross before transferring to Syracuse. Fast forward four years, and he’s the Orange’s leading point scorer.

“Growing up I would be watching players all the time, watching teams and I knew I was capable of playing at that level I just needed to get my shot,” Rehfuss said.

Plenty of eyes will be on Rehfuss when UAlbany visits the Carrier Dome Thursday night.

“He seems to always make that play when they need a play,” UAlbany head coach Scott Marr said. “He finds a way to sneak a goal in at a low angle or he makes a nice play in the ride or something.”

“I do think he does fuel their tank in a way,” Marr added.

Now a captain for the #9 team in the country, Rehfuss still finds time to mentor fellow Blue Bison.

“I’ve talked with coach Hennessey a lot since my career ended there,” Rehfuss said. “This break I shot with a couple of younger kids.”

“A school like Niskayuna always had guys who were playing at schools like UNC, UVA, Duke, Hopkins,” Rehfuss said. “But I know for myself at Shaker I never really had anybody to look up to from Shaker itself.”

“I think it’s nice for the younger guys to kind of have that connection and it’s something that I definitely wish that I had but I’m happy that I can be it for them,” Rehfuss added.

A local coach like Scott Marr is happy to see the success from afar, he just doesn’t want to see it up close and personal.

“Good for him, but tomorrow I want him to play as poorly as possible so we have a chance, you know?”

The Great Danes take on Syracuse in the Carrier Dome at 5 p.m. Thursday.