Redemption on the Spartans’ minds after disappointing finish in Fall 2 season

Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The end of the Fall 2 football season left a bad taste in Burnt Hills’ mouth.

They were romped in the unofficial Class A Section 2 title game by Troy, and it’s been motivation ever since.

The Spartans had a strong spring despite that disappointing sectional title loss, winning every game on their slate leading up to it and looking like the clear second best Class A team in the area. The good news for Burnt Hills is they had a small senior class.

While senior quarterback Caeden LaPietro is gone, they return many key starters.

“This year we have a lot of seniors and a lot of us were on the team obviously,” senior wide receiver and cornerback Rocco Mareno said. “We don’t talk about it a lot but we all remember and talk about it.”

“We all know that we don’t want to let it happen again so we kind of use that as motivation every day when we’re working out or on the field,” Mareno said. “We all know that it happened and just aim every day to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

“Knowing our last game ended not how we wanted it, we’re just preparing as much as we can for this upcoming season knowing we can do great things,” senior guard and linebacker Aidan Knapik said.

Burnt Hills visits Shaker Friday night at 7 p.m. to start the season.