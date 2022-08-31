ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — New York Knicks guard Cam Reddish visited his brother Aaron’s stomping grounds today, as the brothers teamed up to help get kids in the Albany area ready for the upcoming school year.

They held the Get “Reddi” for School Backpack Giveaway through the Reddish family foundation on Tuesday at Giffen Memorial Elementary School in Albany. Each kid received a backpack filled with school supplies and books.

Aaron, a sophomore at UAlbany, was thrilled to have his brother visit for the event. “My family, we’re extremely blessed,” said Reddish. “My parents raised me and my brother, two fine young men, so for us to come out here and give back to the community is awesome. Just to see these kids thrive in school, help them out, give them some backpacks, it’s a blessing.”

Head coach Dwayne Killings says the event was especially impactful for two reasons. “I think it’s terrific for the community to one, celebrate the start of the school year,” said Killings. “I think the other thing that’s really cool is for Cam Reddish to come to the Capital District and spend some time. I think the area has such a rich basketball culture, which we learned from our coaches clinic this past week. To have him come up here and support his brother and his family’s foundation is awesome.”