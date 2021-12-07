Red Zone offense haunts Bills in 14-10 loss to Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets past New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (8) with Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (41) closing in to force him out of bounds during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On a cold and blustery Monday night in Orchard Park, the Bills and Patriots met for an important AFC East Matchup, but it was New England came out victorious at Highmark Stadium 14-10.

The weather definitely played a factor in the first half. Both teams relied heavily on the ground, although the Patriots ran the ball through the Bills defense more successfully, with the Pats amassing 149 yards on the ground, including a 64-yard Damien Harris touchdown run, compared to the Bills mere 33 yards rushing through the first two quarters.

But while Pats rookie quarterback Mac Jones only attempted one pass in the first half, Josh Allen connected with receivers six different times for 46 yards with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis in the first half of the game.

New England led Buffalo 11-7 at the half. The second half continued to expose the issues on the Bills, including the red zone offense. Buffalo trounced down the field three times in the second half. They ended up with a total of three points in those attempts.

The first time, they settled for a 35-yard field goal on 4th and 7 from the Patriots’ 17 yard line to make it 11-10, Pats still on top. The second time, in the fourth quarter going into the gusty wind, the Bills made the bizarre decision to attempt a 33-yard field goal on 4th and goal, which went wide right. And the final time, the Bills were in a must-score situation right before the two-minute drill, and a combination of a false start and back-to-back incomplete passes ended with an errant throw from Josh Allen on fourth down for a turnover on downs.

That would be it for the Bills. The Patriots move to 9-4, the Bills move to 7-5. New England outgained the Bills 241 to 130, with 222 of the Pats’ yards coming from the ground game. New England leads the AFC and leads the AFC East by 1.5 games.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED: